Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in TN

December 19, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

There were two cases in Erode, while Chengalpattu, Chennai and Thoothukudi reported a single case each. The State has so far recorded 35,94,316 COVID-19 cases.

Seven persons were discharged after treatment. The State has so far registered a total of 35,56,218 recoveries till now. A total of 49 persons were currently under treatment. Of this, Chennai had 12 active cases. There were no active cases in 23 districts. A total of 3,894 samples were tested in the State. According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 0.1%.