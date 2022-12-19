  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in TN

December 19, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

There were two cases in Erode, while Chengalpattu, Chennai and Thoothukudi reported a single case each. The State has so far recorded 35,94,316 COVID-19 cases.

Seven persons were discharged after treatment. The State has so far registered a total of 35,56,218 recoveries till now. A total of 49 persons were currently under treatment. Of this, Chennai had 12 active cases. There were no active cases in 23 districts. A total of 3,894 samples were tested in the State. According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 0.1%.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.