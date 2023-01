January 22, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Five persons, including a passenger who returned from Bahrain, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli each have reported a single case. Eight persons were discharged after treatment. At present, the number of persons who are under treatment stands at 40, of which 13 are in Chennai. A total of 4,184 samples were tested. The overall positivity rate, as per Friday’s data, is 0.1%.