HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

January 17, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons, including a passenger who returned from the UAE, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari reported a single case each.

A total of eight persons were discharged after treatment. The active caseload stood at 55, including 13 in Chennai.

As many as 3,975 samples were tested.

So far, 24 persons who returned from abroad have tested positive. Of them, two were in home isolation and the rest were discharged or cross-notified.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.