Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

January 17, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five persons, including a passenger who returned from the UAE, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari reported a single case each.

A total of eight persons were discharged after treatment. The active caseload stood at 55, including 13 in Chennai.

As many as 3,975 samples were tested.

So far, 24 persons who returned from abroad have tested positive. Of them, two were in home isolation and the rest were discharged or cross-notified.