Five persons honoured at birth centenary of ‘Kainkarya Sironmani’ S.V. Narasimhan

April 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Five persons were honoured during the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Kainkarya Sironmani’ S.V. Narasimhan organised by The Mylapore Academy and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra on Wednesday.

Dr. V. Vaidyasubramania Iyer Centenary Award of Excellence was presented to N. Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd. and chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra (lifetime achievement in journalism). The Dr. S.V. Narasimhan Centenary Award of Excellence was given to the head of paediatric surgery at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital Priya Ramachandran (providing healing touch to children with cancer). While the Dr. N. C. Raghavachari Centenary Award of Excellence went to poet and writer Isaikkavi Ramanan (art, literature and public speaking), Dr. Sarojini Varadappan Centenary Award of Excellence was presented to former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University Sudha Seshayyan (medical education and literature). The C.S. Veeraraghavan Golden Jubilee Award of Excellence was given to Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Director K.N. Ramaswamy (promotion of arts, culture and literature).

President of The Mylapore Academy S. Jagadeesan recalled the contribution of S.V. Narasimhan and termed him a multifaceted personality, a humanitarian and a philanthropist.

Mr. Ravi said S.V. Narasimhan was a unique personality wherein his noble thoughts and actions combined with his business acumen. “His business activities were successful, ranging from shipping to shutters. In all of these he made a significant contribution to India’s development. He was also an epitome of sharing and compassion which we celebrate today,” he added.

R. Sundar, secretary, Hamsadhwani; T.D. Sadasivam, Secretary of The Mylapore Academy; S.N. Srikanth, vice president of The Mylapore Academy; and Sugal Chand Jain, chairman of Sugal and Damani Group, spoke.