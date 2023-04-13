HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five persons honoured at birth centenary of ‘Kainkarya Sironmani’ S.V. Narasimhan

S.V. Narasimhan was a unique personality wherein his noble thoughts and actions combined with his business acumen, says N. Ravi

April 13, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) T.D. Sadasivam, R. Sundar, N. Ravi, K.N. Ramaswamy, Justice Jagadeesan, S.N. Srikanth, Priya Ramachandran, Isakkavi Ramanan, and Sudha Seshayyan at the birth centenary of ‘Kainkarya Sironmani’ S.V. Narasimhan in Chennai on Wednesday.

(From left) T.D. Sadasivam, R. Sundar, N. Ravi, K.N. Ramaswamy, Justice Jagadeesan, S.N. Srikanth, Priya Ramachandran, Isakkavi Ramanan, and Sudha Seshayyan at the birth centenary of ‘Kainkarya Sironmani’ S.V. Narasimhan in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Five persons were honoured during the birth centenary celebrations of ‘Kainkarya Sironmani’ S.V. Narasimhan organised by The Mylapore Academy and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra on Wednesday. 

Dr. V. Vaidyasubramania Iyer Centenary Award of Excellence was presented to N. Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd. and chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra (lifetime achievement in journalism). The Dr. S.V. Narasimhan Centenary Award of Excellence was given to the head of paediatric surgery at Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital Priya Ramachandran (providing healing touch to children with cancer). While the Dr. N. C. Raghavachari Centenary Award of Excellence went to poet and writer Isaikkavi Ramanan (art, literature and public speaking), Dr. Sarojini Varadappan Centenary Award of Excellence was presented to former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R. Medical University Sudha Seshayyan (medical education and literature). The C.S. Veeraraghavan Golden Jubilee Award of Excellence was given to Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Director K.N. Ramaswamy (promotion of arts, culture and literature).

President of The Mylapore Academy S. Jagadeesan recalled the contribution of S.V. Narasimhan and termed him a multifaceted personality, a humanitarian and a philanthropist.

Mr. Ravi said S.V. Narasimhan was a unique personality wherein his noble thoughts and actions combined with his business acumen. “His business activities were successful, ranging from shipping to shutters. In all of these he made a significant contribution to India’s development. He was also an epitome of sharing and compassion which we celebrate today,” he added.

R. Sundar, secretary, Hamsadhwani; T.D. Sadasivam, Secretary of The Mylapore Academy; S.N. Srikanth, vice president of The Mylapore Academy; and Sugal Chand Jain, chairman of Sugal and Damani Group, spoke.

Related Topics

Chennai / award and prize

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.