Five persons held while planning murder at Tasmac shop on Manali Road

The R.K. Nagar police have arrested five persons while they were planning a murder on Saturday night.

A special team of police got a tip-off that a gang, with weapons in a car, was drinking liquor at a Tasmac shop on Manali Road. The police team rushed to the spot and found the five persons at the shop. They were taken to the R.K. Nagar police station. It was then the police learnt that J. Udayakumar of Old Washermenpet, the gang leader, had been planning to murder his brother-in-law Nagaraj.

Udayakumar was threatened with dire consequences by Nagaraj after he sent Syed Ibrahim, one of the latter’s friends, to prison in a criminal case. Udayakumar planned to murder Nagaraj and sought the help of V. Goutham, V. Vadivukarasan, M. Arun, and B. Seshadri. The police team seized the car along with four two-wheelers and two knives from the gang.