Five persons held for selling drugs in K.K. Nagar

April 30, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

More than 200 packets of the tablets were seized

The Hindu Bureau

The K.K. Nagar police arrested a 26-year-old woman and her four accomplices for selling psychotropic drugs. 

The police said Saravanan alias Arts Saravanan, a resident of Anna Main Road of MGR Nagar, was arrested and lodged in Puzhal prison for selling anti-depressants and painkiller tablets. After he was arrested, his wife Saritha, with the help of his four friends Boopathy, Karthik, Rajesh alias Kulla Rajesh, and Eshwar, started selling the tablets.

They smuggled the tablets from Bengaluru in trains and buses and distributed them to schoolchildren and youth in and around K.K. Nagar, the police said. Based on a tip-off, a special police team arrested the gang. More than 200 packets of the tablets were seized from Saritha. 

