Five persons held for murder of man in Villivakkam

April 30, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The crime was an act of revenge

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday arrested five suspects for allegedly murdering a man in Villivakkam on Monday.  

The police identified the victim as R. Sarathkumar, 58, of Raja Street, Villivakkam. On Monday afternoon, when he and a friend were riding on a two-wheeler on Redhills Road, a gang on two-wheelers waylaid them. They attacked him with knives and fled the spot. Sarathkumar died on the way to the hospital.

The victim’s mother Lakshmi lodged a complaint. Upon investigating, the Rajamangalam police arrested G. Nithishkumar, 23, S. Prasanth, 23, B. Yogeswaran, 23, D. Rathnakumar, 22, and A. Benjamin, 23, of Villivakkam. Two motorcycles, three knives, and two mobile phones were seized from them.

Further investigation revealed that Sarathkumar was involved in the murder of Janakiraman along with his associates in 2019. Janakiraman’s nephew Nitishkumar and his accomplices murdered Sarathkumar as an act of revenge.

