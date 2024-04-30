GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Five persons held for murder of man in Villivakkam

The crime was an act of revenge

April 30, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday arrested five suspects for allegedly murdering a man in Villivakkam on Monday.  

The police identified the victim as R. Sarathkumar, 58, of Raja Street, Villivakkam. On Monday afternoon, when he and a friend were riding on a two-wheeler on Redhills Road, a gang on two-wheelers waylaid them. They attacked him with knives and fled the spot. Sarathkumar died on the way to the hospital.

The victim’s mother Lakshmi lodged a complaint. Upon investigating, the Rajamangalam police arrested G. Nithishkumar, 23, S. Prasanth, 23, B. Yogeswaran, 23, D. Rathnakumar, 22, and A. Benjamin, 23, of Villivakkam. Two motorcycles, three knives, and two mobile phones were seized from them.

Further investigation revealed that Sarathkumar was involved in the murder of Janakiraman along with his associates in 2019. Janakiraman’s nephew Nitishkumar and his accomplices murdered Sarathkumar as an act of revenge.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.