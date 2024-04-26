Five persons held for murder of history-sheeter in Chennai

April 26, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police have arrested five suspects for allegedly murdering a history-sheeter, in an area that falls under the Fishing Harbour police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as N. Desingu, 46 of Tondiarpet, a history-sheeter. On Wednesday (April 24, 2024) afternoon, when Desingu was standing near his house at the junction of Thideer Nagar and S.N. Chetty Road, around 10 persons who had come there, quarrelled with him, attacked with knives, killed him, and fled.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, a case was registered at the Fishing Harbour Police Station and an investigation was carried out.

The Fishing Harbour police arrested D. Gopi alias Venkatesan, 32, M. Bharathi, 33, Akesh, 29 and J. Rajeeth, 23 of Tondiarpet and a 17-year-old juvenile. Two knives and four mobile phones were seized from them.

The investigation revealed that in 2022, the prime suspect in this case, Gopi alias Venkatesan and 10 others persons, went to the Desingu’s house and argued with him about the whereabouts of his son Vallarasu. In the course of the argument, they had attacked Desingu with a knife and fled. In connection with this incident, the Fishing Harbour police had arrested Gopi alias Venkatesan and nine others.

In retaliation, Gopi who was recently released on bail, along with his associates attacked Desingu once again, and murdered him. Further investigations revealed that there were three criminal cases pending, including one of murder and one of attempt to murder, against Gopi alias Venkatesan.

Four of the accused persons were remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court. The juvenile was lodged at an observation home.