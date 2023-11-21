ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons held for land grab near Ambattur

November 21, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

They allegedly created forged documents and engaged an impersonator to execute the sale deed

The Hindu Bureau

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch has arrested five persons for land grab.

The police said Lysa Josephine, 88, from Saligramam, recently came to know that a 3,544-sq.ft property, worth ₹4 crore, she owns in Konnur village, near Ambattur, had been sold fraudulently. She lodged a complaint with the police.

After an investigation, R. Babu, 57, of Arumbakkam, R. Gurusamy, 63, of T. Nagar, A. Murugappan, 61, of Ayapakkam, U. Muthu, 55, of Thiruverkadu, and V. Nagaraj, 52, of Villivakkam, who allegedly created forged documents and hired an impersonator to execute the sale deed, were arrested.

