ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons held for kidnapping field executive over a monetary dispute

November 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested five suspects who allegedly kidnapped a field executive of a private firm over a monetary dispute. 

Police said Mano Abraham, 35, of Thoraipakkam has been working as a field executive for one Prembabu, who is running a rental and leasing firm.  On Tuesday, when Abraham was standing near Rajiv Nagar Park in Perungudi, five men came in a car and kidnapped him. They detained him in a room and threatened him to part with details of where his boss keeps the money collected from them.  Later, they dropped Abraham near Padur roundabout in Kelambakkam and fled the scene.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by Mano Abraham at Thoraipakkam police station. After investigation, the police arrested J.Karthik, 30, of Thoraipakkam, R. Arunpandian alias Arun, 33, of Perungudi, P.Rajesh alias Appu, 32, of Srinvasapuram, and three others. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation revealed that Mano Abraham’s employer Prembabu was arrested by the Tambaram Central Crime Branch police last month for a  financial fraud and was sent to judicial custody. Karthik, who had given ₹5 lakh to Prembabu, along with his friends, kidnapped Abraham to retrieve the money, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US