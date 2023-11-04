HamberMenu
Five persons held for kidnapping field executive over a monetary dispute

November 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested five suspects who allegedly kidnapped a field executive of a private firm over a monetary dispute. 

Police said Mano Abraham, 35, of Thoraipakkam has been working as a field executive for one Prembabu, who is running a rental and leasing firm.  On Tuesday, when Abraham was standing near Rajiv Nagar Park in Perungudi, five men came in a car and kidnapped him. They detained him in a room and threatened him to part with details of where his boss keeps the money collected from them.  Later, they dropped Abraham near Padur roundabout in Kelambakkam and fled the scene.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by Mano Abraham at Thoraipakkam police station. After investigation, the police arrested J.Karthik, 30, of Thoraipakkam, R. Arunpandian alias Arun, 33, of Perungudi, P.Rajesh alias Appu, 32, of Srinvasapuram, and three others. 

The investigation revealed that Mano Abraham’s employer Prembabu was arrested by the Tambaram Central Crime Branch police last month for a  financial fraud and was sent to judicial custody. Karthik, who had given ₹5 lakh to Prembabu, along with his friends, kidnapped Abraham to retrieve the money, the police said.

