The M.G.R. Nagar police have arrested five men for allegedly indulging in gambling at a house in M.G.R. Nagar. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted surveillance on a house on Tholkappiar Street and confirmed that B. Chandrasekhar, 54, B. Gunasekhar, 42, G. Sakthivel, 42, J. Manikandan of M.G.R. Nagar, and S. Muthusamy of K.K. Nagar were involved in the offence. The police seized ₹32,440 and packs of cards from them.

