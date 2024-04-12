GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five persons held for cheating man by posing as Mumbai police

The investigation also revealed that the suspects cheated people by running a fictitious business

April 12, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kolathur police have arrested five men for allegedly cheating a manager of a private firm by posing as the Mumbai police.

The police said S. Velmurugan, 41, of Tirupathi Nagar in Kolathur was a manager at a private company. On April 1, an unidentified person called him over phone and claimed that he was an employee from Fedex’s Mumbai branch. He told Mr. Velmurugan that a package sent by him from Mumbai to Taiwan contained a laptop, ₹35,000 cash, and drugs. The caller said since the parcel contained drugs, the Mumbai police would interrogate him and passed the phone to another person.

The second person claimed that he was a personnel of the Mumbai police and told Mr. Velmurugan that he would be arrested since the package contained drugs. He made Mr. Velmurugan pay ₹49,324 to exempt himself from an inquiry. 

Later, Mr. Velmurugan came to know through his bank that he had been cheated by the two persons. He lodged a complaint with the Kolathur police station. The police registered a case and began investigating.

After analysing the victim’s call records, the police arrested I. Mohammad Azharuddin, 26, of Mugalivakkam, K. Rajkumar, 56, of Guduvanchery, M. Ganesh Raj, 26, of Kolapakkam, C. Ebenezer, 24, of Kotturpuram, and V. Rathinaraj, 48, of Alapakkam. A laptop, two desktop computers, and two mobile phones were seized from them.

The investigation revealed that the five suspects cheated people by running a fictitious business.

