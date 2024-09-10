Five persons held for cheating job aspirants to the tune of ₹1.5 crore 

The Job Racket Wing of Central Crime Branch have arrested five suspects for cheating 24 persons to the tune of ₹1.5 crore under the pretext of arranging jobs in ‘Peace Scouts Guides India.’

The suspects have been identified as Vimal, Arivazhagan, Chellapandi, Thirumurugan and Udayakumar. The police have recovered fake documents from them.

Police said they were arrested based on a complaint from Esakkiammal of Chennai. The complainant said that the accused took ₹6.5 lakh after promising her ‘District Organisation Commissioner’ post in Peace Scouts Guides India, which is aided by the Union government. They cheated her by giving fake appointment orders, she said.

Police said the five persons had received money from 23 job aspirants by promising to get them posts such as Scout Master, Scout Guide Captain in the said organisation and cheated them later.

