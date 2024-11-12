 />
Five persons held for attempt to murder in Perambur

Published - November 12, 2024 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police on Tuesday arrested five persons for attempting to murder a man in Perambur on Sunday.

The police said P. Dhanasekhar of Maria Nayakam Street and R. Arun alias Arunachalam had previous enmity. Late on Sunday, Arun and four others barged into Dhanasekhar’s house and attacked him with a knife. They fled after severely injuring Dhanasekhar, who was admitted to the Stanley Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case of attempted murder and arrested Arun, B. Deva, M. Vinodkumar, Imam Jaber Sadiq Ali, and M. Akash. Arun has three criminal cases pending against him, the police added.

