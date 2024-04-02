ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons gets 3 years in jail for land grab

April 02, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Central Crime Branch (CCB) Cases has convicted and sentenced five persons, including three women, to three years’ imprisonment for grabbing land worth ₹3 crore in Thoraipakkam in 2014.

The police said D. Ambujam, 64, of Avadi and others usurped 33 cents of land, worth about ₹3 crore, which belonged to Sudhakar of Sowcarpet, his wife Kamaladevi, and other family members, at Okkiam, Thoraipakkam. Based on the complaint filed by Mr. Sudhakar in 2014, a case was registered at the Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW) of the CCB.

Following the investigation, the police arrested Ambujam, her sons Raji alias Rajendran, 47, and Parthsarathy, 38, and her daughters. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹46,000 on them.

