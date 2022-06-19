Five persons die in two incidents in Tirupattur, Arakkonam

Three persons died when the mini-van in which they were travelling rammed a stationary lorry at Pachur Toll Gate near Natrampalli in Tirupattur on the Krishnagiri-Vellore Road on Sunday. Four others, who were guarding two bulls on the vehicle, were injured.

The police said P. Deenan, 28, M. Nagaraj, 23, and M. Madhanakumar, 21, all from Vachur village in Vellore, were returning home with their bulls after participating in a bull race in Marigampalli village in neighbouring Krishnagiri district, when Mr. Nagaraj, the van driver, rammed the lorry. All three died on the spot.

The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Natrampalli. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem. A case was registered by Natrampalli police. Further investigation is on. In another incident, two persons were found dead in a farmwell near Arakkonam on Sunday.

The police said S. Roshan, 28, and V. Yuvaraj, 38, both residents of Chennai, were found dead in the well by a farmer, K. Munuswamy, who owns the farmland. He alerted the police.

Along with firefighters, the police retrieved the bodies from the well and sent them to the government hospital for a post-mortem. A case was registered by Arakkonam Town police.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)