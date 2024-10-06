Five persons die due to heatstroke after IAF air show on the Marina

The IAF Air Show on the Marina was a spectacular success witnessed by around 15 lakh people, but five persons died and two were hospitalised at the end of the show, while about 100 were treated as outpatients at the government hospitals.

Several hundreds of people started thronging Marina from as early as 8 a.m. The buses, the trains and the Metro were all crowded for hours as people tried to get to the beach to witness the show. Soon, it was a gridlock around the world-famous beach and people had to walk for long distances to get to the Marina.

As per the advice, several people had come with umbrellas and water in hand to protect themselves from the scorching sun. There were thousands who had come unprepared as well. While the various aircraft and their aerobatic moves mesmerized the crowd, five persons, who had come to witness the air show, fainted and died on Sunday afternoon after the show got over, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, V. Karthikeyan, 34, a resident of RMV Nagar in Thiruvottiyur, had come for the air show accompanied by his wife and two-year-old son in a two-wheeler. After the event was over, they were walking on the Rajaji Road when Karthikeyan fainted near the INS Adyar front gate. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH) where he was pronounced brought dead.

In another incident D. John, 56, a resident of Korukkupet, who had come for the air show along with his wife Elisamma and nephew fainted near the Parthasarathy arch on Kamarajar Salai. Srinivasan of Perungalathur also fainted at the same place. Both were rushed to the Government Omandurar Multispeciality hospital in an ambulance, but to no avail, said the officer.

Another person in his late thirties was found dead on the sands of the Marina. The police identified him as Dinesh Kumar and the body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

The police are yet to identify the fifth person who had died.

Chennai IAF air show 2024: Breathtaking display dominate Marina sky 1 / 3

Nearly 100 persons were admitted in the government hospitals around the Marina for dizziness. While 45 persons were treated in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), 43 persons went to the Omandurar hospital and seven people went to Government Royapettah Hospital.

RGGGH Dean E. Therani Rajan said two persons were admitted to the hospital while the rest were treated as outpatients. The hospital received one person who was declared ‘dead on arrival’. Although the 34-year-old had no known health issues, a post-mortem would give more information, the Dean said.

The patients had suffered severe heat stroke, and underlying ailments may have resulted in them collapsing, doctors said. EMRI 108 ambulance officials said more than 100 patients were transported to hospitals. “We don’t know the cause of death. If they are high risk patients, the possibility is heat stroke or myocardial infarction. The hypothalamus cannot withstand the heat and there could be bleeding in the brain, which we call heat stroke,” he said.

Humidity, high heat and giddiness were the common complaints from the patients. “We received 43 people with the same complaint of giddiness. When the temperature goes up, the hypothalamus cannot function properly. It goes for systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) affecting the functions of vital organs. Some people suffer arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) leading to cardiac arrest and death,” Dr. Therani Rajan explained.

While the crowd was well behaved and controlled, the public transport systems failed due to which thousands were stranded for a couple of hours even after the show was over. Many in the crowd also complained that the government did not make arrangements to provide amenities, especially safe drinking water, for the massive crowd.