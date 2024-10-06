Five persons die due to heatstroke after IAF air show on the Marina

Several hundreds of people started thronging Marina from as early as 8 a.m. The buses, the trains and the Metro were all crowded for hours as people tried to get to the beach to witness the show. Soon, it was a gridlock around the world-famous beach and people had to walk for long distances to get to the Marina.
As per the advice, several people had come with umbrellas and water in hand to protect themselves from the scorching sun. There were thousands who had come unprepared as well. While the various aircraft and their aerobatic moves mesmerized the crowd, five persons, who had come to witness the air show, fainted and died on Sunday afternoon after the show got over, a senior police officer said.
The aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force performs aerobatics in the skies over Air Force Station Tambaram in Chennai on September 2, 2003
During the rehearsal of the air show, twin parachuters descend from the sky at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 5, 2003
Enthralled crowd watches Surya Kiran, a nine-member aerobatics team from the Indian Air Force (IAF), during the air show in Chennai on September 6, 2003.
The nine-member Surya Kiran aerobatic team displays a colourful formation in the skies of the Marina Beach in Chennai on September 4, 2003
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and Air Chief Marshal S. Krishnaswamy keenly watching the IAF's air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Helicopters with the national flag at the air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Akash Ganga, the Indian Air Force skydiving team, performing at the air show in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Aerobatics performed by the Suryakirans at the air show by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003.
Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during the air show at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
Surya Kiran aerobatics team performing during the air show on September 6, 2003
Spectators watching the paratroopers performing at the air show by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach in Chennai on September 6, 2003
A view of the crowd watching the IAF air show at the Marina Beach on September 6, 2003
According to the police, V. Karthikeyan, 34, a resident of RMV Nagar in Thiruvottiyur, had come for the air show accompanied by his wife and two-year-old son in a two-wheeler. After the event was over, they were walking on the Rajaji Road when Karthikeyan fainted near the INS Adyar front gate. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGH) where he was pronounced brought dead.
In another incident D. John, 56, a resident of Korukkupet, who had come for the air show along with his wife Elisamma and nephew fainted near the Parthasarathy arch on Kamarajar Salai. Srinivasan of Perungalathur also fainted at the same place. Both were rushed to the Government Omandurar Multispeciality hospital in an ambulance, but to no avail, said the officer.
Another person in his late thirties was found dead on the sands of the Marina. The police identified him as Dinesh Kumar and the body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.
The police are yet to identify the fifth person who had died.
A view of the crowd which witnessed spectacular peformances by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. Advisories were also issued by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police urging the public to use the Metro and MRTS service and plan their travel accordingly to ensure a smoother experience of the show.
The Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) aerobatic team performs during the mega air show held at Marina beach in Chennai on October 6, 2024. Enthusiastic families gathered on the sands of the Marina beach, many holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the blazing sun, ahead of 11 a.m. when the air show commenced with the Special Garud Force commandos of the IAF displaying their daring skills in a simulated rescue operation and in freeing the hostage.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, along with Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Amar Preet Singh and other dignitaries, watches the event at the Marina Beach on October 6, 2024.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with other DMK leaders, witnesses the Chennai Air Show 2024 at Marina Beach in Chennai.
Para jump instructors making an accurate landing on the target area and the commandos slithering in to reach the target area held the spectators spellbound.
Chennai Air Show 2024 showcased 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters, The event highlights India’s growing air power and military readiness, also an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records for attracting the largest gathering for an air show.
This year’s theme, ‘Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar’ (Indian Air Force: Capable, Strong, and Self-reliant), underscores the IAF’s commitment to national security, self-reliance, and modernisation efforts.
The IAF’s air show event highlights India’s growing air power and military readiness.
A view of the crowd at the Marina Beach watching the 92nd Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Nearly 72 aircraft took part in the air display which is set to enter the Limca Book of World Records.
The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet performed the “Loop-tumble-yaw” manoeuvrability and dispensed flares. The Suryakiiran, too, took to the skies to enthrall the crowd.
It is the third time such one outside the national capital. The last spectacle was carried out over the Sangam area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on October 8, 2023, and in Chandigarh in the previous year.
A view of the Sarang display team seen over Marina beach on October 6, 2024.
The grand finale was a breathtaking performance by the Sarang helicopter display team that performed a stunning aerial manoeuvre.
Though the clear skies provided a good view of the fascinating air show by the IAF aircraft, people gathered on the sandy beach flashed their umbrellas for an aerial photography from the IAF aircraft towards the end of the mega show at 1 p.m.
A view of the deserted Chennai Airport due to the IAF air show on October 6, 2024.
Volunteers take a woman for medical treatment after she fainted during the the air show due to the scorching heat.
After the event was over, heavy crowd converged at Government Estate Metro Rail Station to commute back to their home. People had to wait for long just to enter the concourse of the station and finally board a train much later.
Traffic jam at Marina loop road as people leave after witnessing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) air show as part of the 92nd anniversary celebrations of IAF, at Marina Beach, in Chennai, on October 6, 2024.
Nearly 100 persons were admitted in the government hospitals around the Marina for dizziness. While 45 persons were treated in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), 43 persons went to the Omandurar hospital and seven people went to Government Royapettah Hospital.
RGGGH Dean E. Therani Rajan said two persons were admitted to the hospital while the rest were treated as outpatients. The hospital received one person who was declared ‘dead on arrival’. Although the 34-year-old had no known health issues, a post-mortem would give more information, the Dean said.
The patients had suffered severe heat stroke, and underlying ailments may have resulted in them collapsing, doctors said. EMRI 108 ambulance officials said more than 100 patients were transported to hospitals. “We don’t know the cause of death. If they are high risk patients, the possibility is heat stroke or myocardial infarction. The hypothalamus cannot withstand the heat and there could be bleeding in the brain, which we call heat stroke,” he said.
Humidity, high heat and giddiness were the common complaints from the patients. “We received 43 people with the same complaint of giddiness. When the temperature goes up, the hypothalamus cannot function properly. It goes for systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) affecting the functions of vital organs. Some people suffer arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) leading to cardiac arrest and death,” Dr. Therani Rajan explained.
While the crowd was well behaved and controlled, the public transport systems failed due to which thousands were stranded for a couple of hours even after the show was over. Many in the crowd also complained that the government did not make arrangements to provide amenities, especially safe drinking water, for the massive crowd.