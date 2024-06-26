GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five persons arrested for stealing gold and diamonds in T. Nagar

Published - June 26, 2024 10:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai City police arrested five persons on Wednesday for stealing gold and diamonds from a jewellery workshop located in T. Nagar. The police have recovered 259 grams of gold jewellery and 37 carats of diamonds from the five accused persons. 

A senior official of the City police said a complaint was lodged by Gowtam Chand Bothra, proprietor of White Fire Diamond in T. Nagar, that an audit carried out on June 22 revealed more than 1,240 grams of gold and 140 carats of diamonds were missing from the jewellery workshop. On investigation, the City police found five persons working in the company to have been involved in the crime.

Those arrested, included workshop manager Preetham Ganguly, N. Pradeep, U. Satish Kumar, A. Arunraj and T. Murugaraj. 

