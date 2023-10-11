ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons arrested for serial robberies in Puzhal and Koyambedu

October 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police recover a gold chain, two bikes, three mobile phones and a knife from them

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal police on Monday arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in at least seven robberies. According to police, P. Mukundhan, 29, of Puzhal, an employee at a petrol bunk near Puzhal Cycle Shop, was robbed of ₹2,000 at knifepoint by five persons who came on two motorcycles. The police began investigating, and an analysis of CCTV camera footage showed that the group had been involved in similar offences in Puzhal and Koyambedu. The police arrested Azhagarsamy,19, M. Murthy, 21, M. Nagaraj, 19, Dhanushkumar, 19, and Jayasuriya, 19, of Kodungaiyur. They recovered a gold chain, two bikes, three mobile phones and a knife from them.

