HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five persons arrested for serial robberies in Puzhal and Koyambedu

The police recover a gold chain, two bikes, three mobile phones and a knife from them

October 11, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puzhal police on Monday arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in at least seven robberies. According to police, P. Mukundhan, 29, of Puzhal, an employee at a petrol bunk near Puzhal Cycle Shop, was robbed of ₹2,000 at knifepoint by five persons who came on two motorcycles. The police began investigating, and an analysis of CCTV camera footage showed that the group had been involved in similar offences in Puzhal and Koyambedu. The police arrested Azhagarsamy,19, M. Murthy, 21, M. Nagaraj, 19, Dhanushkumar, 19, and Jayasuriya, 19, of Kodungaiyur. They recovered a gold chain, two bikes, three mobile phones and a knife from them.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.