Five persons arrested for murder in Saidapet

The Kotturpuram police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a youth in Saidapet.

The police a tip-off that a man was found dead under the Maraimalai Adigal Bridge in Saidapet. A team inspected the spot and concluded that it was a murder. During the investigation, the police identified the victim as K. Akash, 26, of Kannagi Nagar. J. Arun of the same locality and some of his friends was found to have murdered Akash due to personal enmity, the police said.

The team arrested Arun, R. Ajay, M. Thomas, P. Pradeep, and M. Rajesh. They seized five knives and two motorcycles from them. The five arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody.

