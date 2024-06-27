ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons arrested for murder in Saidapet

Published - June 27, 2024 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Investigation revealed that they had committed the crime due to personal enmity

The Hindu Bureau

The Kotturpuram police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a youth in Saidapet.

The police a tip-off that a man was found dead under the Maraimalai Adigal Bridge in Saidapet. A team inspected the spot and concluded that it was a murder. During the investigation, the police identified the victim as K. Akash, 26, of Kannagi Nagar. J. Arun of the same locality and some of his friends was found to have murdered Akash due to personal enmity, the police said.

The team arrested Arun, R. Ajay, M. Thomas, P. Pradeep, and M. Rajesh. They seized five knives and two motorcycles from them. The five arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US