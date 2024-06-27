GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five persons arrested for murder in Saidapet

Investigation revealed that they had committed the crime due to personal enmity

Published - June 27, 2024 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kotturpuram police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a youth in Saidapet.

The police a tip-off that a man was found dead under the Maraimalai Adigal Bridge in Saidapet. A team inspected the spot and concluded that it was a murder. During the investigation, the police identified the victim as K. Akash, 26, of Kannagi Nagar. J. Arun of the same locality and some of his friends was found to have murdered Akash due to personal enmity, the police said.

The team arrested Arun, R. Ajay, M. Thomas, P. Pradeep, and M. Rajesh. They seized five knives and two motorcycles from them. The five arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.