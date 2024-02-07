GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five persons arrested for damaging vehicles of private conservancy operator in Triplicane

A mechanic with the agency who was suspended in December for removing spare parts and selling it to a private shop had damaged the vehicles

February 07, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Marina Police have arrested five persons involved in damaging three road-cleaning vehicles belonging to Urbaser Sumeet that were parked in the depot on Karneeswarar Pakoda Street, Triplicane.

A senior official of the City Police said B. Sivasudhan was working as a mechanic in the conservancy company in the depot and was suspended in December last year after he was found involved in removing spare parts and selling it to a private auto ancillary shop.

However, on Tuesday the assistant manager of the conservancy company came to know that three vehicles used for cleaning roads were not functioning due to technical snag resulting in road cleaning operations being halted. It was also found that the three vehicles were damaged by a few persons. The Marina Police after filing a case found that the prime accused, Sivasudhan, along with other mechanics, had hatched a plan to damage the vehicles resulting in a loss of more than ₹4.5 lakh.

All the five accused persons were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison on Wednesday.

