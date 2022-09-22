Five operation theatres commissioned at Madras Medical Mission

The Madras Medical Mission (MMM) has set up five new operating theatres to cater to the increasing number of cardiothoracic surgeries. In its Ruby Jubilee (40th) year, the hospital has invested ₹15 crore on these operating theatres and a soon-to-be-established emergency centre, according to a press release.

“We are revamping the way our emergency system works. The aim is to provide immediate patient care for anyone who comes to the emergency — assess patient’s condition and move to relevant area or speciality within minutes,” Raju George, Chief Executive Officer, MMM, said.

Ajit Mullasari, director of Cardiology said, the new OTs conform to the latest National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare settings, World Health Organisation and American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers norms.

“With this, we have nine cardiothoracic OTs. The reason is that we have been seeing a growth in cardiothoracic surgeries, a 20-30% growth a year,” he said. The new facilities would help in addressing the backlog of surgeries that have been building up.

S. Rajan, director of Cardiac Surgery, said: “The HEPA filters in the air conditioners have got terminal filters which are less than 0.3 microns in size, ensuring that 99.97% of pathogens are eliminated. Two OTs will be dedicated for paediatric surgeries.”

Babu Daniel, principal adviser and governing board member, said that as they celebrated the Ruby Jubilee, they were making an investment of around ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore to establish an integrated campus for nursing and allied health sciences with a 100-bed community hospital on their Nolambur premises within two years.

Anusha Rohit, head, Microbiology and Infection Control, spoke.