Five of a family killed in road accident in Kancheepuram district

June 04, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed a stationary truck on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Chitterimedu of Kancheepuram district on Saturday night. The 36-year-old car driver, who was the lone survivor in the accident, has been rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for treatment. The Baluchetty Chathiram police have taken up the investigation.

A senior police officer of the Kancheepuram district said Ramajayam, belonging to Sengam village of Tiruvannamalai district, along with his wife Rathna, their three children and cousin Rajesh, had come to his father-in-law’s house in Chennai to spend the school holidays of his children. He was returning to his native place in Tiruvannamalai along with his family and Rajesh in his car on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Saturday night. Ramajayam, who was driving the car, failed to notice a truck which had broken down and was parked on the roadside and rammed the truck.

In the accident, Rathna, three girl children and a six-month-old child, and Rajesh, were killed on the spot after sustaining serious head and body injuries. Ramajayam, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.