There were five new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,342on Wednesday. With a total of 56,170 persons having been discharged, the district has nine active cases. The district’s toll is 1,163.

Ranipet also reported four fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,953. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur and the total number of cases in the district is 35,739.

However, no new cases have been reported in Tiruvannamalai district.