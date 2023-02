February 02, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five persons, including a passenger who returned from Malaysia, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. There were two cases in Chennai, and one each in Coimbatore and Dharmapuri. Seven persons have been discharged. As many as 32 persons were under treatment across the State. A total of 4,953 samples were tested in the State.