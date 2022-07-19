Five more Chennai Metro stations to get flood-proof doors

CMRL plans to install facility before upcoming monsoon

The doors will be integrated into the entry/exit points to enable quick installation and removal. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

CMRL plans to install facility before upcoming monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is preparing to install flood-proof doors in select underground stations in the phase I and phase I extension projects. In the seven years since the Metro began operations, its stations have suffered from leakages and even flooding during heavy showers.

According to CMRL officials, they have floated bids to install flood-proof doors in five underground stations — Saidapet, Anna Nagar East, Thousand Lights, Tondiarpet and Sir Theagaraya College. Last year, they installed the 1-1.2-m-tall doors in a few stations, including Government Estate and AG-DMS, on a pilot basis.

“While there were a few issues concerning the entry of water into stations each year, we noticed it was worse last year. If we receive over 10-15 cm of rain in a day, water gushes into the stations. Hence, we wanted this facility to be in place at five more stations, where we face this issue, before the monsoon this year. In each of these stations, we have identified multiple spots where the contractor will have to install these doors,” an official said.

The doors would be integrated into the entry/exit points to enable quick installation and removal, officials said.

In 2015, the tunnels of the under-construction Saidapet station, located very close to Adyar river, carried flood water to many parts and created several issues. After that, rainwater has entered a few underground stations, including Government Estate, Anna Nagar East and AG-DMS, on numerous occasions.