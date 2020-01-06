Five months after it was dug up, East Avenue Road in Chennai’s Korattur, remains in shambles

East Avenue Road, an arterial road connecting Korattur and Ambattur, has remained in shambles for a few months now. Residents are having a tough time negotiating the limited space available on the damaged road.

The road, which is nearly 100 metres wide, is one of the few broad roads developed in the area. Residents of Korattur noted that the road was dug up for laying a pipeline to improve the underground drainage network in the neighbourhood five months ago. The trenches have been temporarily closed now, and a portion of the battered road has become a convenient space for parking vehicles, leaving motorists to use the limited space on the road.

Samuel Satish, a resident of Thillai Nagar, said the road is a significant stretch as many motorists use it as an alternate route to avoid traffic on Chennai Tiruvallur High Road. “This road connects traffic till Ambattur Red Hills Road and several residents from Pudur and Oragadam also travel by this road, besides Korattur residents. Traffic on the wide road has been reduced to a single lane for want of space,” he said.

S. Vedachalam, former Ambattur MLA, recalled that East Avenue Road was developed as part of a Tamil Nadu Hosuing Board colony in 1972. The infrastructure then was planned for about 1,400 houses. Sewage mixing with drinking water was often an issue on adjacent roads like 11th Main Road due to poor infrastructure. The nearly 500-metre stretch of the East Avenue Road has been dug up for the work.

Residents are demanding that the long-pending drainage work be completed soon and the road be re-laid for smooth flow of traffic.

Officials of Chennai Metrowater said the work to provide an underground drainage network in un-served areas was taken up last year and had to be stopped temporarily due to the Northeast monsoon in October.

“We plan to resume work around January 10 as the Greater Chennai Corporation has given us permission for road cuts. The network will be linked to the pumping station on East Avenue Road. The infrastructure will be improved in wards 84 and 86 and work will be completed in March,” an official said.

Admitting that much inconvenience has been caused to residents, an official said a portion of the road would be re-laid soon.