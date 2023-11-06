HamberMenu
Five men held for manhandling police man

November 06, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thirumullaivoyal police on Monday apprehended five persons who allegedly manhandled a policeman.

Police sources said constable Narendran, 48, of Saraswathi Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, is attached to the crime investigation wing. As part of a probe into a criminal case and following information, he went to the lake bund where a gang of eight persons were consuming liquor. He caught two of them and was taking them to the police station. The duo left the mobile phones in the place where they were sitting. When the police constable returned to the same place with the duo, others picked up a quarrel with him. In the melee, he was manhandled by them.

On hearing the commotion, passersby rushed to the rescue of the policeman and took him to a hospital since he was injured. The Thirumullaivoyal police nabbed five suspects.

