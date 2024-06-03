ADVERTISEMENT

Five men held for attempt to murder in Egmore

Published - June 03, 2024 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Egmore police on Sunday arrested five suspects on charges of attempting to murder two persons due to previous enmity.

The police said A. Somanathan, 24, of Triplicane and his friend Ajith Kumar were near Albert Theatre in Egmore when a seven-member gang who came there on two-wheelers began arguing with Mr. Somanathan due to previous enmity. They then attacked both men him with knives and fled the spot. Both the injured men were admitted to a hospital.

Based on Mr. Somanathan’s complaint, the Egmore police investigated and arrested five suspects, including T. Manimaran, 30, of S.M. Nagar, M. Karthik, of Zam Bazaar, and three others.

