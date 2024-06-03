Five men held for attempt to murder in Egmore

The Egmore police on Sunday arrested five suspects on charges of attempting to murder two persons due to previous enmity.

The police said A. Somanathan, 24, of Triplicane and his friend Ajith Kumar were near Albert Theatre in Egmore when a seven-member gang who came there on two-wheelers began arguing with Mr. Somanathan due to previous enmity. They then attacked both men him with knives and fled the spot. Both the injured men were admitted to a hospital.

Based on Mr. Somanathan’s complaint, the Egmore police investigated and arrested five suspects, including T. Manimaran, 30, of S.M. Nagar, M. Karthik, of Zam Bazaar, and three others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.