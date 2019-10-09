Chennai

Five men apprehended for possession of narcotics

They were staying at a lodge in Periamedu

The city police have arrested five persons for allegedly possessing narcotic drugs that they intended to sell.

They were nabbed by a special team during surprise raids in lodges and hotels on Monday night, according to the police.

They were staying in a lodge in Periamedu and posessed a large quantity of drugs in the form of pills and tablets.

Among those arrested were Daniel and Soban Raj, who were involved in murders, the police said.

