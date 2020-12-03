Five-member gang who posed as CBI officers in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI

03 December 2020 14:11 IST

The gang had demanded ₹10 crore from a businessman

The police have arrested a five-member gang who posed as CBI officers, and tried to get ₹10 crore from a businessman in Maduravoyal, on Wednesday.

According to police, on Wednesday a seven-member gang entered the house of Rakesh, residing in Krishna Nagar in Maduravoyal. They flashed some identity cards and claimed they were from the CBI. They told him that there is an FIR against him in an idol-smuggling case and demanded ₹10 crore to remove his name from the FIR.

Suspicious, Mr. Rakesh went inside his house and called his brother, who then alerted the Maduravoyal police. A team headed by law and order inspector Muthuramalingam, rushed to the house and tried to nab the seven, but two of them escaped. “One of the imposters was Ramsubramani, who had brought the others,” said a police officer. The other four are Narendra, Stalin, Yovan and Shankar.

Further investigations are on.