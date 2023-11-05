ADVERTISEMENT

Five-member gang held for theft and robbery in Karapakkam

November 05, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police seized two two-wheelers and mobile phones from them

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police arrested five persons who were involved in theft of two-wheeler and robbery in Karapakkam on Saturday.

The police said Nagadevan, a resident of Kandasamy Nagar, who worked as a private security guard, had complained about the theft of his two-wheeler parked in front of his house. Similarly, Manikandan, another resident, lodged a complaint about an unidentified gang assaulting him and robbing him of his mobile phone. Based on these two incidents, the Valasaravakkam police analysed footage from closed circuit television cameras and identified the accused. They arrested Manikandan, Vicky alias Vignesh, Rajesh, Vishal, and Sivamurthy, of Porur.

The police seized two two-wheelers and mobile phones from them. All the five were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

