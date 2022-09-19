Five-member gang arrested in Nungambakkam for selling cake mixed with ganja

Police team searches eatery on Jagannathan Street. About 1.1 kg of ganja seized from the arrested persons

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nungambakkam police have arrested a gang of five for allegedly selling cake mixed with ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off, a special team of police, led by inspector Shettu, searched an eatery on Jagannathan Street on Saturday and found a cake laced with ganja being sold. The police nabbed the eatery owner, who was identified as Vijaya Roshan Dakka, 28, and his associate Thomas Alexander, 27, of Anna Nagar West.

Based on their confession, the police arrested three more persons namely Karthik, Akash and Pawan Kalyan. About 1.1 kg of ganja and other substances were seized from them.

Opium seized

Meanwhile, the Ice House police arrested two persons for allegedly selling opium.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were identified as Sohan Lal, 58, who runs a pawn shop on Samy Street, Triplicane, and his associate M. Suresh Kumar, 38, of T.P. Koil, Triplicane. The two were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police seized 600g of opium from them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Periamet police arrested four persons, including two women from Tripura, for allegedly smuggling ganja from their home State and seized kg of the contraband from them. The accused were identified as Paizer Ali, 40, and three others and they illegally transported the contraband on a train, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app