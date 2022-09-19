Five-member gang arrested in Nungambakkam for selling cake mixed with ganja

Police team searches eatery on Jagannathan Street. About 1.1 kg of ganja seized from the arrested persons

The Nungambakkam police have arrested a gang of five for allegedly selling cake mixed with ganja.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police, led by inspector Shettu, searched an eatery on Jagannathan Street on Saturday and found a cake laced with ganja being sold. The police nabbed the eatery owner, who was identified as Vijaya Roshan Dakka, 28, and his associate Thomas Alexander, 27, of Anna Nagar West.

Based on their confession, the police arrested three more persons namely Karthik, Akash and Pawan Kalyan. About 1.1 kg of ganja and other substances were seized from them.

Opium seized

Meanwhile, the Ice House police arrested two persons for allegedly selling opium.

The accused were identified as Sohan Lal, 58, who runs a pawn shop on Samy Street, Triplicane, and his associate M. Suresh Kumar, 38, of T.P. Koil, Triplicane. The two were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police seized 600g of opium from them.

The Periamet police arrested four persons, including two women from Tripura, for allegedly smuggling ganja from their home State and seized kg of the contraband from them. The accused were identified as Paizer Ali, 40, and three others and they illegally transported the contraband on a train, said the police.