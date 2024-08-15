GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five-member expert committee of Greater Chennai Corporation to study outfalls, identify damaged drains

Published - August 15, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has established a five-member expert committee to study the outfalls, identify damaged drains, and propose solutions before the onset of the Northeast monsoon.

The expert committee comprises officials of the GCC, CMRL, the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), and IIT-Madras.

The assessment exercise will primarily focus on the areas affected by the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) construction work since the major discharge points in the city that flow into the Buckingham Canal and the Mambalam Canal have been blocked due to the work.

This has been caused by illegal sewage connections, underground construction activities, and sludge. Major stretches in the city, including R.K. Salai, Purasawalkam High Road, Millers Road, Barnaby Road, Arcot Road, and Venkatanarayana Road have been affected.

“The expert committee has completed the field work, and the Ground-Penetrating Radar (GPR) will soon be installed underground to identify illegal sewage connections and drain damage,” said Sivakrishnamurthy, Deputy Commissioner (Works), GCC.

Due to rapid urbanisation and persistent construction work, desilting cannot just be a one-time event, he said, adding that it must be undertaken periodically. The expert committee will focus on the areas prone to flooding.

