Five-layer security arrangements for PM Modi’s visit to Chennai on March 4

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) has made an elaborate security arrangements with deployment of 15,000 personnel in five- layers in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on March 4

Mr. Modi will attend a public meeting on March 4 evening at YMCA ground, Nandanam in Chennai.

In view of Prime Minister’s visit to Chennai, the City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore conducted a special security review meeting with Additional Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Deployment of 15,000 personnel

Accordingly, the Commissioner ordered the deployment of totally 15,000 personnel from Law and Order, Crime, Traffic and Special Units, Armed Reserve, Commando Force and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).

Intensive security arrangements, intensive checking and surveillance are under way at Nandanam YMCA Ground where the event takes place, Chennai Airport, and surrounding areas.

Further, searches are taking place in lodges, hotels and star hotels in Chennai looking for suspects and strangers. Also intensive vehicle check-up are conducting at important roads and junctions. Apart from this, police officers and personnel are intensively monitoring important Railway stations and bus terminals.

Drones banned

Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are banned to fly within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction under Section 144 of Criminal Procedural Code on between March 1 and April 29.

Also, the police is warning that legal action will be taken against those who violate the temporary ban on drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

