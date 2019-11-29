Chennai

Five lawyers suspended for bid to extort money

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has suspended from practice five lawyers, who were part of a gang of 10 members. They were arrested by the city police early this month on charges of attempting to extort ₹1 crore from the manager of Saravana Stores Elite jewellery shop at Usman Road in T. Nagar here early this month.

According to BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj, M. Jagadeeshwaran, V. Sriram, A. Amanullah, B. Murugan and M. Sundara Pandya, who had enrolled themselves between 2010 and 2019, have been prohibited from practising in any court or tribunal till completion of disciplinary proceedings.

