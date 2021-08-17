Five injured in Kundrathur after car rams them

CHENNAI

17 August 2021 01:29 IST

A medical college student, who was learning to drive a car, lost control of the vehicle and rammed a row of parked motorcycles, injuring five bystanders, on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road in Kundrathur on Sunday.

The police said Kavya, 22, of Alwarthirunagar, a fourth-year medical student in Thandalam, accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The car swerved off the road and hit some bikes parked near a tea shop. Five bystanders were injured. The police have registered a case.

