Five injured in cylinder blast in Saidapet

February 11, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST

CHENNAI

Five persons who were cooking food at a centralised kitchen sustained burn injuries in a cylinder blast in Saidapet in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the centralised kitchen was functioning on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Divan Bashyam Salai. Food was prepared here for at least six orphanages, old age homes and homes for the destitute and sent in autorickshaws to those destination.

At around 3 a.m., a blast occurred in the place. Smoke choked the surrounding areas and neighbours rushed to the rescue of the inmates. Fire and Rescue services personnel from Teynampet fire station reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Saidapet police have registered a case and further investigations are on.