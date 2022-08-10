Chennai

Five injured in a fire near Walajah

Injured persons being treated at hospital in Ranipet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent RANIPET August 10, 2022 23:15 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 23:15 IST

Five persons, including a 70-year-old man sustained burns, after fire broke out in a tea shop in Vanapadi village near Walajah in Ranipet in the early hours on Wednesday. According to police, a short circuit due to LPG cylinder leak might have been the reason for the accident.

Police said K. Selvaraj, 62, who runs a tea shop in front of his house, customers— S. Radhakrishnan (55), B. Venu, 45, C. Settu, 70, and G. Sekar, 49, sustained burns in the accident. The accident occurred around 5 a.m. Neighbours rushed to the shop and rescued the injured persons.

Ambulance and firefighters from Ranipet SIPCOT reached the spot. The fire was put down in half an hour.

The injured were shifted to Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah for treatment. A case has been filed by Ranipet SIPCOT police.

