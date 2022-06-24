Five injured as bus crashes into a house

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 22:20 IST

A bus of a private firm rammed a house and a tea shop in Athipet near Ambattur on Friday.

The bus belongs to an export firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate and was proceeding with its staff on board to Vanagaram. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the bus. The bus hit a car first, then the tea shop and the house. Tamilselvi, wife of the tea shop owner, bus driver Ganapathy and three others were injured.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the bus passengers.

The Ambattur Estate Police are investigating.