Five, including one juvenile, held for Walajabad beheading

September 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested five persons, including a juvenile, for the beheading of a 25-year-old history-sheeter near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on Sunday.

A senior Kancheepuram district police officer said B. Ajith, a drug addict from Venkudi village, was involved in criminal activities, with several cases pending against him in the Wallajabad police station limits. On Saturday, the five-member gang, who came in a car, kidnapped Ajith and beheaded him near the railway tracks of Valluvapakkam village. They dropped the head off at Ajith’s hometown.

After being informed, a special police team investigated and arrested the five persons, including a 17-year-old, for the killing of Ajith. The accused, who were acquaintances of Ajith, said they killed him because he continually demanded money and harassed them.

The arrested were identified as B. Vignesh alias Vicky, P. Kumaran alias Kokki Kumaran, J. Sathyaseelan alias Chinna, and B. Aditya. All five were later produced before a judicial magistrate, and the four adults were sent to prison.

