Five including history-sheeter held for murder of youth

Published - September 10, 2024 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shastri Nagar Police on Monday arrested five persons, including a history-sheeter, in alleged connection with the murder of a 26-year-old youth following a dispute over the recital of a gaana song.

The victim has been identified as Jayaraman, 26, who resided in the Urban Habitat Development Board flats in Perumbakkam, and was also driving for livelihood.

On Saturday night, he accompanied his brother and sister to the Shrine Velankanni Festival in Besant Nagar. Later, they sat in the sands of beach and at 1 am of Sunday, Jayaraman was having chats with a few others who were sitting there. Police sources said they had quarrel over a dispute in singing and it resulted in a scuffle. Appu alias Thalapathy and his associates attacked him using a pair scissors and murdered him. They fled the scene.

Based on a complaint given by his brother, police registered a case and arrested five suspects including Appu alias Thalapathy who has a history sheet at the ICF police station.

