Five, including a juvenile, held for murder in Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar

The Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police on Friday arrested five, including a juvenile, for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man, who was working as a food delivery executive, on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Mani, native of Neikuppai, Perambalur district. Estranged from his wife eight months ago, he was staying in the city, and worked with a food delivery aggregator. His body bore cut injuries and was found on Wednesday in a playground at a corporation school.

The investigation revealed that he had a dispute in sharing ganja with the youth. He and the gang of five quarrelled on Tuesday night, which led to them stabbing him to death.