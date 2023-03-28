Five, including a class 12 student, held for murder of AIADMK functionary in Chennai

March 28, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai police have apprehended five persons including a class 12 student, for their involvement in the murder of an AIADMK functionary in Perambur.

The victim was identified as Ilango, 48, the Perambur area secretary of the AIADMK. He resided in Kakkanji Colony, Vyasarpadi. He was actively involved in party activities in the area.

Police sources said while Ilango was walking near Muthumariamman Koil street late on Monday night, a gang of unidentified persons with weapons suddenly encircled him. Shocked, Ilango attempted to escape and run, but the gang attacked him with knives. Ilango collapsed in a pool of blood while the gang fled the scene. On hearing of the news, AIADMK functionaries in the area assembled there and demanded that the police take quick action and trace the suspects.

Police personnel from Sembium took up the investigation and launched a hunt to nab the suspects after looking into Ilango’s adversaries. An initial investigation revealed that one individual, Sanjay, 19 along with his associates, were involved in the crime. Within two hours, police rounded up the five suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, who were part of the gang who murdered Ilango.

During an interrogation, Sanjay told the police that he had held a grudge, after Ilango had beaten him and his friends when they were dancing at a musical programme held in the area two years ago. Since he was too young then, he was not able to defend himself. Sanjay was subsequently frequently mocked by several persons for being beaten up by Ilango. The young man and his friends then hatched a plan to kill Ilango and executed it on Monday night, he told police.

Further investigations are on.