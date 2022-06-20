Five held in Pallavaram for ganja trafficking

8.5 kg of the contraband recovered from a plumber at Tirusulam

Pallavaram police have arrested five persons for smuggling ganja from Odisha for selling it in the city.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police led by Pallavaram Inspector conducted a search at the house of G. Raja, 38, who is a plumber at Vaithiyar Street, Tirusulam and recovered 8.5 kg ganja. The police found that Raja had procured the contraband from Suresh who brought it from Odisha.

In this connection, they arrested him along with S.Hassan alias Kullah, 21, an AC mechanic, E. Akash alias Olai, 22, a tattoo artist, S. Gokul, 21, an electrician and N. Dhivakar alias Diva, of Pallavaram. The police also launched a manhunt to nab main accused Suresh who has been absconding.